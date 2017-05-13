U.S. nears $100 billion arms deal for...

U.S. nears $100 billion arms deal for Saudi Arabia - White House official

The United States is close to completing a series of arms deals for Saudi Arabia totalling more than $100 billion , a senior White House official said on Friday, a week ahead of President Donald Trump's planned visit to Riyadh. The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the arms package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade to help Saudi Arabia boost its defensive capabilities while still maintaining U.S. ally Israel's qualitative military edge over its neighbours.

