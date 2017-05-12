U.S. in Final Stages of $100 Billion Arms Deal for Saudi Arabia: White House Official

The United States is close to completing a series of deals to sell Saudi Arabia more than $100 billion in American arms and related maintenance, a senior White House official said on Friday, as President Donald Trump prepares to visit Riyadh in a week. The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the arms package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade to help Saudi Arabia boost its defensive capabilities while maintaining U.S. ally Israel's qualitative military edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.