U.N. slams erasing of "cultural heritage" in Saudi Arabia

U.N. slams erasing of "cultural heritage" in Saudi Arabia

2 hrs ago

United Nations cultural experts slammed Riyadh on Wednesday over the razing of a restive Shi'ite Muslim town's old quarter, saying the work erased cultural heritage and violated human rights. Saudi Arabia has said that the redevelopment of old Awamiya, known as al-Musawara, was part of a plan to modernise the area and to deny armed outlaws a sanctuary they had used to attack security forces.

