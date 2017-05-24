U.N. slams erasing of "cultural heritage" in Saudi Arabia

United Nations cultural experts slammed Riyadh on Wednesday over the razing of a restive Shi'ite Muslim town's old quarter, saying the work erased cultural heritage and violated human rights. Saudi Arabia has said that the redevelopment of old Awamiya, known as al-Musawara, was part of a plan to modernise the area and to deny armed outlaws a sanctuary they had used to attack security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.