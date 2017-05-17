Trump's foreign trip bogged in White House crises
A White House reeling from parallel crises won't find respite anytime soon: President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, will embark Friday on his first foreign trip, a five-country grind where the very issues of credibility and competence exposed by the past week's chaos will reverberate widely. White House officials originally regarded the international swing as a reset for a beleaguered President and his staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|May 8
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC