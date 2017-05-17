Trump's foreign trip bogged in White House crises

A White House reeling from parallel crises won't find respite anytime soon: President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, will embark Friday on his first foreign trip, a five-country grind where the very issues of credibility and competence exposed by the past week's chaos will reverberate widely. White House officials originally regarded the international swing as a reset for a beleaguered President and his staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.