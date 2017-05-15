Trumping Trump

Trumping Trump

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Switched

The Trump presidency presents a unique challenge to other governments. Never before in modern times has a major power, much less the world's paramount power, been led by so erratic and unbalanced an individual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC