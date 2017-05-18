Trump, White House officials bounce a...

Trump, White House officials bounce along to Saudi sword dance

President Donald Trump and other male White House officials bounced along to a ceremonial sword dance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday outside the Murabba Palace. Video of the dance from Host TV shows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross dancing with swords perched on their shoulders as part of a line of men in traditional Saudi garb.

