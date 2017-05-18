Trump, White House officials bounce along to Saudi sword dance
President Donald Trump and other male White House officials bounced along to a ceremonial sword dance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday outside the Murabba Palace. Video of the dance from Host TV shows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross dancing with swords perched on their shoulders as part of a line of men in traditional Saudi garb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|3 min
|Retribution
|52
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|1 hr
|kuda
|21
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|Sat
|About time
|1
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|Fri
|bizar
|1
|Will Melania Trump wear a headscarf in Saudi Ar...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|May 18
|USS LIBERTY
|12
|Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov...
|May 18
|Chico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC