Trump to visit the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

President Donald Trump's first foreign trip later this month will include visits to the Vatican, Jerusalem, Israel, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a White House official tells CNN. These stops are in addition to Trump attending a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and a G7 meeting in Italy on May 26. To date, Trump has left the foreign travel to his top aides and Cabinet members, including Vice President Mike Pence, who has been on two international trips so far, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

