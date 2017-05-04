Trump to visit the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

President Donald Trump said Thursday his first foreign trip later this month will include visits to the Vatican, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. These stops are in addition to Trump attending a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and a G7 meeting in Italy on May 26. "Saudi Arabia is the custodian of the two holiest sites in Islam, and it is there that we will begin to construct a new foundation of cooperation and support with our Muslim allies to combat extremism, terrorism and violence, and to embrace a more just and hopeful future for young Muslims in their countries," Trump said Thursday in announcing his trip during a Rose Garden ceremony where the he signed a religious liberty executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.