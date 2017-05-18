Trump meeting with Arab leaders ahead of major speech
Even as his administration fights for its travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries, President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism. Trump's Sunday speech, the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, will address the leaders of 50 Muslim-majority countries to cast the challenge of extremism as a "battle between good and evil" and urge Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship," according to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|18 min
|Big Al
|58
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|Sat
|About time
|1
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|Fri
|bizar
|1
|Will Melania Trump wear a headscarf in Saudi Ar...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|May 18
|USS LIBERTY
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC