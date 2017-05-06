Trump Looks for Opportunities in the Middle East Crisis
U.S. President Donald Trump checks hands with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority after a joint statement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. As Donald Trump prepares for his first foreign trip as president later this month, he has big plans. Beginning May 19, Trump will travel to Riyadh, Jerusalem and Rome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC