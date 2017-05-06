Trump Looks for Opportunities in the ...

Trump Looks for Opportunities in the Middle East Crisis

15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

U.S. President Donald Trump checks hands with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority after a joint statement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. As Donald Trump prepares for his first foreign trip as president later this month, he has big plans. Beginning May 19, Trump will travel to Riyadh, Jerusalem and Rome.

