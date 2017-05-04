Trump heading to Israel, Saudi Arabia...

Trump heading to Israel, Saudi Arabia, the Vatican in 1st foreign trip as president

Read more: Fox News

President Trump plans to travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Vatican later this month as part of his first official trip overseas. Trump will set out starting May 19 for the visits, ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels and G7 Summit in Sicily.

Chicago, IL

