Trump condemns 'evil losers' who carried out concert attack

President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned the "evil losers" responsible for a deadly attack on concert-goers in England and called on leaders in the Middle East in particular to help root out violence. "The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever," Trump said in Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

