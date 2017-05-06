Trump chooses Riyadh for his first tr...

Trump chooses Riyadh for his first trip overseas

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Administration officials provided few details about the dates for the visits or which cities Trump would visit other than to say the stops will occur before the president attends a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels on May 25 and the Group of Seven summit of leading industrial nations in Taormina on the island of Sicily on May 26-27. Trump will also meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas "to discuss ways to advance peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, as well as efforts to unlock the potential of the Palestinian economy".

Chicago, IL

