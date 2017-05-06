Trump chooses Riyadh for his first trip overseas
Administration officials provided few details about the dates for the visits or which cities Trump would visit other than to say the stops will occur before the president attends a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels on May 25 and the Group of Seven summit of leading industrial nations in Taormina on the island of Sicily on May 26-27. Trump will also meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas "to discuss ways to advance peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, as well as efforts to unlock the potential of the Palestinian economy".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
