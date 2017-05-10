Trump Announces 'Fast' Replacement fo...

Trump Announces 'Fast' Replacement for Sacked FBI Director

9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

US President Donald Trump has said a new FBI director will be appointed "fast", following the controversial dismissal of James Comey. Trump described the candidates being considered for the post as "outstanding people," "very well-known," and of the "highest level."

