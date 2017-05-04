Training for Maritime Law Enforcement in ME

A three-week training course on maritime law enforcement for the Middle Eastern countries surrounding the Gulf of Aden concluded May 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The course brought together specialists from 14 signatory countries* to the Djibouti Code of Conduct the IMO instrument helping to repress piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

