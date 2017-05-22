Tillerson: Human rights - not the central part' of Trump's talks with Saudi Arabia
Human rights was not a primary focus of President Trump's talks with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said. "It was not the central part of our conversations," Tillerson told reporters aboard Air Force One as the U.S. delegation flew from Saudi Arabia to Israel earlier Monday.
