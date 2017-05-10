The Trump administration is likely go...

The Trump administration is likely going to expand its laptop ban to include European countries

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The Trump administration is likely to expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to include some European countries, but is reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in luggage holds do not explode in midair, officials briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. Any expansion of the ban could impact U.S. carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC