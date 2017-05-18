The Latest: Tillerson calls on Rouhani to end terror support
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called upon Iran's president to end all support and financing of terrorist groups now that he has won re-election. Speaking Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Tillerson said President Hassan Rouhani now has the opportunity to end Iran's role in supporting "destabilizing forces that exist in this region."
