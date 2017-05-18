The Latest: Tillerson calls on Rouhan...

The Latest: Tillerson calls on Rouhani to end terror support

Read more: NewsOK.com

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called upon Iran's president to end all support and financing of terrorist groups now that he has won re-election. Speaking Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Tillerson said President Hassan Rouhani now has the opportunity to end Iran's role in supporting "destabilizing forces that exist in this region."

Chicago, IL

