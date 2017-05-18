The Latest: Syrian rebel commander praises Trump speech
A Syrian rebel commander fighting Syrian and allied troops has praised President Donald Trump's criticism of Iran, calling it a boost for opponents of the government of President Bashar Assad. In Riyadh, Trump said Assad's government has committed "unspeakable crimes" bolstered by Iran, blaming Tehran for supporting terrorists and fueling instability in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|71
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|16 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|17 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
|Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia
|Sat
|About time
|1
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Will Melania Trump wear a headscarf in Saudi Ar...
|May 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC