Sushma directs safe return of Odia labourers trapped in Saudi Arabia

Bhubaneswar, May 11 - External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has directed the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the return of 24 workers from India, including 12 from Odisha, who have been allegedly held captive by a company there on salary-related issues. The action of the External Affairs ministry came after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought her intervention for the safe return of the Odia labourers.

Chicago, IL

