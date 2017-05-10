Sushma directs safe return of Odia labourers trapped in Saudi Arabia
Bhubaneswar, May 11 - External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has directed the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the return of 24 workers from India, including 12 from Odisha, who have been allegedly held captive by a company there on salary-related issues. The action of the External Affairs ministry came after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought her intervention for the safe return of the Odia labourers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|May 8
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC