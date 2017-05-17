Sudan's president risks overshadowing...

Sudan's president risks overshadowing Trump's Muslim speech

13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

President Donald Trump is hoping the Muslim world's leaders join him in confronting extremist ideology when he attends a weekend summit in Saudi Arabia. But the event could be overshadowed by a surprise attendee: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court and shunned by the United States for the past decade.

Chicago, IL

