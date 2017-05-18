Sudan president will not attend Saudi summit with Trump
In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2014 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir speaks after meeting with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, in the capital Juba, South Sudan. Sudan's state news agency said Friday, May 19, 2017 that al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, will not attend the Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia where U.S. President Donald Trump is the guest of honor.
