State Department: Saudi Arabia video that removed Israel in Trump...

The State Department called the posting of a video by the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia that removed Israel from President Donald Trump's announcement about his upcoming trip an "inadvertent mistake." On Monday, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in which he criticized the State Department for "editing out" Israel in the video posted on the Riyadh embassy website and Arabic-language Twitter account.

