Starving and stranded in Saudi: 14 fr...

Starving and stranded in Saudi: 14 from Andhra, Telangana cry for help

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

HYDERABAD: Starving and literally living on the roads in fear and agony, 24 Indian workers in Saudi Arabia are pleading for help to return home. Among the workers are 10 from Andhra Pradesh , four from Telangana and 10 from Odisha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... 14 hr fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC