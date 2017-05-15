SsangYong Motor reenters Saudi Arabia after a 4 year absence

SsangYong Motor Co., the South Korean unit of India's automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said Wednesday it has reentered Saudi Arabia after a four-year absence, as part of its efforts to expand into the Middle East market. The sport utility vehicle-centered carmaker withdrew from the oil rich country in 2013 but the following year it began preparations to reenter it, a company spokesman said, without giving the reasons of the withdrawal.

