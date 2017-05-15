SsangYong Motor reenters Saudi Arabia...

SsangYong Motor reenters Saudi Arabia after a 4 year absence

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

SsangYong Motor Co., the South Korean unit of India's automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said Wednesday it has reentered Saudi Arabia after a four-year absence, as part of its efforts to expand into the Middle East market. The sport utility vehicle-centered carmaker withdrew from the oil rich country in 2013 but the following year it began preparations to reenter it, a company spokesman said, without giving the reasons of the withdrawal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... May 8 fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC