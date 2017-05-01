Shareholders of Saudi gym chain Bodymasters consider Nomu listing, say sources: Reuters
Shareholders of Saudi Arabia's Bodymasters are talking to banks and weighing a listing of the fitness chain on Saudi Arabia's new parallel market, Nomu, sources told Reuters. The gym brand is currently owned through a 60/40 percent split by two funds run separately by Saudi-based private equity firms Amwal Al Khaleej and MEFIC Capital.
