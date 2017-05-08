Saudi Prince Gets a Telling off from ...

Saudi Prince Gets a Telling off from Iranian Defence Minister

17 hrs ago

Iran's defense minister on Monday lashed back at Saudi Arabia , slamming the kingdom's deputy crown prince over belligerent comments last week that underscored the deep rivalries between the Sunni and Shiite powers. In a wide-ranging interview, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there was no space for dialogue with rival Iran due to its Shiite ambitions "to control the Islamic world."

Chicago, IL

