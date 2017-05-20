Saudi king said to calm tensions between Yemen and UAE
Saudi Arabia's King Salman had to step in recently to calm tensions between President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the United Arab Emirates, Yemeni officials said Wednesday. Hadi had accused the Emiratis, who are supporting him in Yemen with troops against Shiite rebels known as Houthis, of meddling in sovereign affairs, especially in the southern city of Aden where they had allegedly encouraged some locals to reject government orders, they said.
Read more at Stars and Stripes.
