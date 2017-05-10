Saudi king reportedly invites Abbas to summit with Trump
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has invited Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Muslim leaders in Riyadh later in May, local media reported Wednesday. Jordan's King Abdullah and Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika are also among the dignitaries reportedly invited to the summit taking place during Trump's stop to the Gulf nation as part of his first presidential foreign tour, which also includes visits to Israel and the Vatican.
