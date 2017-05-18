Saudi Aramco plans tourism training c...

Saudi Aramco plans tourism training centre in economic reform drive

May 17

May 17 National oil giant Saudi Aramco will establish a centre to train workers in Saudi Arabia's tourism industry as part of the government's drive to develop the economy beyond the oil sector. Aramco agreed with a state-controlled vocational education body and the kingdom's tourism commission to train young Saudis for the tourism and hotel sectors, as well as in the management of other public and private facilities, it said on Wednesday.

