Saudi Arabia's Tech Community Gathers in Riyadh for IDC's IT Security Roadshow

Riyadh More than 200 senior IT executives tasked with safeguarding the security of their organizations gathered at the Riyadh Marriott Hotel today as International Data Corporation continued the latest installment of its annual Middle East IT Security Roadshow. Featuring a mix of informative presentations and interactive panel discussions, the event showcased insights from some of the region's foremost IT security experts as they addressed the theme of 'Retaining Control of the Digital Enterprise'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IDC.