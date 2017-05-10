Saudi Arabia's Al Tuwaijri Talks Bond...

Saudi Arabia's Al Tuwaijri Talks Bonds, Budget and Big Spending

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's vice minister of economy and planning, Mohammed Al Tuwaijri, spoke to Bloomberg News on Tuesday about the government's borrowing plans, infrastructure spending and how the kingdom still intends to balance its budget by 2020. Here are the key points from Al Tuwaijri, who is also the head of the finance committee at Saudi Arabia's powerful Council of Economic and Development Affairs, known as CEDA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... Mon fingers mcgurke 1
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC