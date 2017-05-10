Saudi Arabia's Al Tuwaijri Talks Bonds, Budget and Big Spending
Saudi Arabia's vice minister of economy and planning, Mohammed Al Tuwaijri, spoke to Bloomberg News on Tuesday about the government's borrowing plans, infrastructure spending and how the kingdom still intends to balance its budget by 2020. Here are the key points from Al Tuwaijri, who is also the head of the finance committee at Saudi Arabia's powerful Council of Economic and Development Affairs, known as CEDA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC