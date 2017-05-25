Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain block Qata...

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain block Qatari news websites

19 hrs ago Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Authorities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain should cease blocking access to news websites, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Authorities in the allied kingdoms yesterday blocked access to at least eight Qatari-funded news websites, including those of regional broadcaster Al-Jazeera, according to Al-Jazeera , government statements , and news reports .

Chicago, IL

