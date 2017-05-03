Saudi Arabia Says Close to Major Deals in $100 Billion Housing Scheme
Saudi Arabia is close to striking deals with South Korean and Chinese firms under a $100 billion project to build 1 million low-cost homes over the next five years, its housing minister said on Wednesday. The government, which last year signed memorandums of understanding with those countries to develop some 200,000 properties on state land, expects to receive final proposals from the companies by mid-May, Majed al-Hogail said in an interview.
