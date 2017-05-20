Saudi Arabia now owns largest North A...

Saudi Arabia now owns largest North American refinery

14 hrs ago

The Port Arthur refinery in Texas is North America's largest oil refinery, and as of this week Saudi Arabia controls all of it. With the stroke of a proverbial pen, Saudi's state-owned oil giant Aramco took on 100 percent ownership of the port, cementing its access to the lucrative U.S. energy market at a critical time.

