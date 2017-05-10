Saudi Arabia is giving women more fre...

Saudi Arabia is giving women more freedom

King Salman has ordered a review of laws that still make it hard for many women to work, travel, undergo medical procedures and go to university without the permission of a male relative or spouse, human rights organizations said this week. The review could last three months.

Chicago, IL

