Saudi Arabia injects $1B funding into Bangladesh mosque project to spread Islam

Read more: Washington Times

Religious minorities in Bangladesh are worried that a government project announced in late April will have a dangerous effect. The Bangladeshi government's Islamic Foundation is overseeing the creation of hundreds of mosques that experts and historians say will promote Wahhabism - a literal interpretation of Islam.

