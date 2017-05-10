Saudi Arabia injects $1B funding into Bangladesh mosque project to spread Islam
Religious minorities in Bangladesh are worried that a government project announced in late April will have a dangerous effect. The Bangladeshi government's Islamic Foundation is overseeing the creation of hundreds of mosques that experts and historians say will promote Wahhabism - a literal interpretation of Islam.
