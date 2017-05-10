Saudi Arabia: First Budget Report Shows 115 Percent Increase in Oil Revenues in Q1 2017
Saudi Arabia's first-ever budget report shows a 115 percent increase in the country's oil revenues, reaching SR112 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Saudi Arabia's budget deficit fell by 71 percent in the first quarter of this year, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Thursday, after the Kingdom made sweeping spending cuts.
