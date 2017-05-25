Saudi Arabia: First Award Honoring Exceptional Women
Aljazi al-Hussaini, a candidate for the municipal council in the town of Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, shows an electoral campaign licence issued by the central municipal elections committee. KING Abdullah Economic City , in cooperation with Dar Al-Hekma University, has announced the launch of Raiah, the first award in the Kingdom to honor exceptional women in Saudi Arabia.
