Saudi Arabia, China Ink $10-Billion Oil Refinery Deal

A Chinese traditional dance troupe performs at the inauguration ceremony of the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company Project in Riyadh on January 20, 2016. Saudi Aramco, China North Industries Group Corp. and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group signed an agreement and performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a refining and chemicals complex in northeast China, according to the official Saudi Press Agency .

