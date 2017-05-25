SAP aligns with Saudi Arabia's IT tra...

SAP aligns with Saudi Arabia's IT transformation agenda

Global software giant SAP sees an opportunity for its wide portfolio in Saudi Arabia as the Middle Eastern country transforms Following SAP's recent announcement that it is investing SAR285m to create a public innovation cloud hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the company has revealed that it is supporting the nation's digital transformation through a cloud initiative.

