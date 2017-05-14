Russian Election Meddling - Well Documented,' Tillerson Says

Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election has been "well documented," but it's still in the interests of the U.S. to attempt to improve relations with Moscow, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said. "I don't think there's any question that the Russians were playing around in our electoral processes," Tillerson said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd" on Sunday.

