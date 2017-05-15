Russia, Saudi Arabia Favor Extending ...

Russia, Saudi Arabia Favor Extending OPEC Deal

Read more: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih discusses the OPEC oil production cuts, the success they've seen in the agreement and being in favor of extending the cuts. Bloomberg Surveillance hosted by Tom Keene and Guy Johnson.

Chicago, IL

