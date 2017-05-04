Report: Iran gives $600 million to Hezbollah

Hezbollah has created an independent economy within Lebanon, which includes instatutions, education, and businesses - from $600 million worth of Iranian aid, Saudi Arabian newspaper Al-Youm reported on April 25. As a result of US sanctions on Iran, the aid was transferred almost completely in hard cash, and is being used for the terror group's institutions and salaries paid to its terrorists and their families. Al-Youm reports that according to a Hezbollah deserter, Hezbollah circumvents legal channels by laundering money sent by the mafia to Lebanon.

