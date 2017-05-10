REFILE-JPMorgan to add bankers in Saudi Arabia to reflect market growth
May 11 JPMorgan will increase the number of bankers it has in Saudi Arabia to around 80 by the end of the year to capitalise on the increase in equity market activity and mergers and acquisitions in the kingdom, a senior executive said. Saudi Arabia has unveiled about $200 billion of privatisation of state-owned companies over the next few years, selling stakes in everything from hospitals to airports.
