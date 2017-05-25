Ramadan 2017 dates: As Saudi Arabia t...

Ramadan 2017 dates: As Saudi Arabia to observe first day of Ramzan...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Riyadh/New Delhi, May 26: As the world has today entered te holy month of Ramadan from Saudi Arabia, the time has come when all the Muslims will make every effort to please the Lord by fasting from dawn to dusk and performing hours long prayers during night. Ramazan also referred as Ramadan in the Arab world, is the month which has a great importance in Islam and it has once again arrived to bring peace, harmony to the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Fri True Christian wi... 1
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... Thu Denizen_Kate 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Thu idiotic Interregnum 152
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,317,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC