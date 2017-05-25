Ramadan 2017 dates: As Saudi Arabia to observe first day of Ramzan...
Riyadh/New Delhi, May 26: As the world has today entered te holy month of Ramadan from Saudi Arabia, the time has come when all the Muslims will make every effort to please the Lord by fasting from dawn to dusk and performing hours long prayers during night. Ramazan also referred as Ramadan in the Arab world, is the month which has a great importance in Islam and it has once again arrived to bring peace, harmony to the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|1
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Thu
|idiotic Interregnum
|152
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC