Ramadan 2017 dates: As Saudi Arabia to observe first day of Ramzan...

Riyadh/New Delhi, May 26: As the world has today entered te holy month of Ramadan from Saudi Arabia, the time has come when all the Muslims will make every effort to please the Lord by fasting from dawn to dusk and performing hours long prayers during night. Ramazan also referred as Ramadan in the Arab world, is the month which has a great importance in Islam and it has once again arrived to bring peace, harmony to the world.

