Raif Badawi: Saudi blogger's wife cal...

Raif Badawi: Saudi blogger's wife calls for his freedom

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi's wife called for him to be released during a meeting in London today, three years after he was sentenced to 1000 lashes for insulting Islam. Ensaf Haidar said her husband had wanted to "write his words freely and defend the right of others to do so", tweeted Sophie Baggott from a panel discussion on the issue organised by London law firm Doughty Street Chambers and campaign groups Reporters Without Borders and English PEN.

