QNB Group inaugurates its Riyadh bran...

QNB Group inaugurates its Riyadh branch in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey and Qatar National Bank group chief executive Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari pose for a group photo during the inauguration of QNB's branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser Doha: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has inaugurated its branch in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Chicago, IL

