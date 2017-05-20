Qatar-Saudi council calls to fight te...

Qatar-Saudi council calls to fight terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and HRH Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a meeting in Jeddah, yesterday. Jeddah: The 5th joint Qatari- Saudi coordination council asserted that the fight against terrorism is a shared international responsibility that requires concerted international efforts to confront it at all security, intellectual, financial, media and military levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC