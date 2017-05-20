Qatar-Saudi council calls to fight terrorism
Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and HRH Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a meeting in Jeddah, yesterday. Jeddah: The 5th joint Qatari- Saudi coordination council asserted that the fight against terrorism is a shared international responsibility that requires concerted international efforts to confront it at all security, intellectual, financial, media and military levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC