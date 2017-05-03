Qatar National Bank plans to apply for Saudi investment banking licence
May 4 Qatar National Bank , the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, plans to apply for a licence from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority for its investment bank, its group chief executive told reporters on Thursday. Speaking at the inauguration of QNB's branch in Riyadh, Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari said QNB had no plans to make acquisitions in the Saudi Arabian banking sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC