Qatar National Bank plans to apply fo...

Qatar National Bank plans to apply for Saudi investment banking licence

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 4 Qatar National Bank , the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, plans to apply for a licence from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority for its investment bank, its group chief executive told reporters on Thursday. Speaking at the inauguration of QNB's branch in Riyadh, Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari said QNB had no plans to make acquisitions in the Saudi Arabian banking sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar '17 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC